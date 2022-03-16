

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Fed announcement, retail sales reports, import and exports prices, as well as homebuilder confidence might be the highlight on Wednesday.



Investors are keenly observing the Russia-Ukraine war as fighting in Kyiv is progressing.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 394.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 55.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 241.25 points.



The U.S. major averages closed near their highs of the session on Tuesday. The Dow surged 599.10 points or 1.8 percent to 33,544.34, the Nasdaq soared 367.40 points or 2.9 percent to 12,948.62, and the S&P 500 spiked 89.34 points or 2.1 percent to 4,262.45.



Asian stocks posted strong gains on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 106.75 points, or 3.5 percent, to 3,170.71.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index skyrocketed 1,672.42 points, or 9.1 percent, to 20,087.50.



Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped 415.53 points, or 1.6 percent, to 25,762.01.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 77.80 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,175.20.







