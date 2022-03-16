Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Size worth USD 58.3 billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market is expected to clock US$ ~58.3 billion by 2031, according to a new report published by growth plus reports. Expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.0%. Owing to the increasing incidence of dental disorders and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

The global dental equipment & consumables market has been analyzed from three different perspectives -Type, End-User, and Region.

Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Growth & Trends

Increasing incidence of dental disorders coupled with growing geriatric population, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, the launch of technologically advanced products, and interest of consumers generated through online advertisements are some of the pivotal factors propelling the growth of the dental equipment & consumables market. However, high costs coupled with limited coverage of dental treatments are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

The global dental equipment & consumables market has been segmented majorly into two distinct categories depending on type, viz. equipment and consumables.

The equipment segment is further categorized into dental lasers, dental radiology equipment, laboratory machine/general machines and systems & parts. Whereas, consumables is furthered categorized into dental prosthetics, dental anesthetic, endodontic materials, orthodontics materials, periodontics materials, dental hygiene and others dental consumables. The consumables segment holds the largest share in the dental equipment & consumables market. The growth of the segment can mainly be attributed to increasing dental procedures coupled with rising awareness about oral & dental treatment and easy availability & affordability of consumables.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global dental equipment & consumables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global dental equipment & consumables market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as growing prevalence of oral health problems, growing awareness regarding the importance of oral hygiene, favorable demographic trends and presence of prominent players in the region can be attributed for the large share of the region in the global market. According to CDC, more than 1 in 4 (26%) adults in the United States have untreated tooth decay. Whereas, nearly half of all adults aged 30 years or older show signs of gum disease; severe gum disease which affects about 9% of adults.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global dental equipment & consumables market are

Zimmer Biomet

3M

Carestream Health

aap Implantate AG

A-dec Inc

Dentsply Sirona

BioHorizons

BIOLASE, Inc

Dentatus

Henry Schein , Inc

