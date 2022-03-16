MeasureUp: MEASUREUP CELEBRATES ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH MORE THAN 1.2 MILLION PRACTICE TESTS SOLD IN 2021

The company, which belongs to the Media Interactiva Group, celebrates twenty-five years as the reference point for professionals who want to get certified in the most in-demand technologies on the market.

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp , a provider of certification practice tests for large multinationals such as Microsoft, Cisco, AWS, CompTIA, or VMware, celebrates its twenty-fifth anniversary in 2022, consolidating its global leadership in the IT sector.

MeasureUp has closed the year 2021 with a growth of 13%, selling through its platform more than 1.2 million practice and evaluation tests in more than 130 countries. The products offered on its formative assessment platform, Pedagoo, include, among others, exam simulations, assessments and learning videos, through which the student learns while being able to measure their knowledge. In 2021, MeasureUp added 41 titles to its available training offer, exceeding 400 titles and 33,000 questions in the most in-demand technologies for 2022.

For 25 years, MeasureUp's practice tests have been recognized for their innovative use of simulation question types, in-depth and detailed explanations, comprehensive coverage of exam objectives, multiple delivery modes, and detailed reports. This innovation and excellence have led to it having the support of those who have tested its products, since 84.6% of users would recommend its practice tests, 91% are satisfied with the explanations provided in the tests and 98.9% support the closeness of their questions to those of the official exams. All this has led to the company selling more than three and a half million tests since its incorporation into the Media Interactiva Group in 2014.

In addition to other activities planned to celebrate this special event and reward the support of its users, MeasureUp will offer exclusive discounts to its subscribers on the 25th of each month during the year 2022.

MeasureUp's CEO, Sam Brocal, has stated that, looking to the future, the objective of MeasureUp is "to continue innovating and working hard to offer the best possible product to our customers, helping more and more professionals to certify their technological skills thanks to our products."

Strategic plan for 2022

Looking ahead to 2022, the company has put a special focus on 'ITalentUp', a new project focused on early interview and assessment processes for technical candidates. This project will mean a sizeable saving in time and costs for recruitment companies and human resources teams, who are finding it increasingly difficult to assess the technical skills of candidates and teams.

ITalentUp will allow users to create technical evaluations using MeasureUp's complete catalog, previously filtered and configured based on the most in-demand technologies on the market. Currently, MeasureUp has a catalog of more than 33,000 up-to-date questions in the most demanded technologies, which can be combined to create evaluation tests.

Laura Morillo, CHRO of the Media Interactiva Group, has confirmed that "human resources teams and professionals have a great dependence on technicians for the hiring of IT professional profiles. ITalentUp allows to streamline processes, automate technical tests, with the saving of time, people and money that this implies and above all, autonomy and objectivity in the selection processes of IT profiles. All professionals in the sector know that current profiles are hybrid and need several technical skills. ITalentUp allows to evaluate several technical competences at the same time, so that human resources professionals can obtain the necessary results with a single test for a profile or position, adapting 100% to the job, project or particularities of the company."

Similarly, the company's strategic plans for 2022 include the digitalization of the B2B channel, with the aim of strengthening and increasing its business with companies and groups, and the implementation of a new subscription model, in which users will pay a single fixed annual fee to enjoy the full MeasureUp catalog.

MeasureUp will participate in the 'Innovations in Testing 2022' conference organized by the ATP (Association of Test Publishers) between the 20th and the 23rd March in Orlando. They will join industry thought leaders to discuss how to continue driving innovation through new forms of learning and assessment. Furthermore, MeasureUp will provide attendees with the opportunity to improve the pass rate of its certification program by creating its own official exam simulation program, using the same technology and methodology as Microsoft does through the official "practice test" program, where it has relied on MeasureUp as an official provider since 2015 together with Pearson VUE.

About MeasureUp

MeasureUp , a company that belongs to the Media Interactiva business group, is the world leader in exam simulations and evaluations for official certifications in the ICT sector.

The company has more than 400 titles and more than 33,000 questions, which allow its customers to prepare for the certification exams of the large technology manufacturers. MeasureUp is the official provider of large companies such as Microsoft, and is authorized for Cisco, CompTIA, VMware, AWS, PMI, among others.

Since joining Media Interactiva in 2014, MeasureUp has sold more than three and a half million practice tests and evaluation tests in more than 130 countries.

