Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2022) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTCQB: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to our news release of December 21, 2021, West Island subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture, has forwarded its first shipment of OUESTTM brand premium Montreal cannabis to the Province of Ontario. West Island has been approved for a general listing of two SKUs in Ontario. The Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS") has approved the listing of West Island's Platinum Cake and Grandpa's Stash strains. The first delivery was 71 kg. of Platinum Cake premium dried flower, with THC levels over 30 percent and a strong terpene profile. Delivery of Grandpa's stash is expected to begin in the spring.

West Island CEO, Boris Ziger, states, "West Island is building on the success of first entry of OUESTTM brand premium craft cannabis into Ontario, 'Sweet Demon'. Sweet Demon was a huge success - selling out in less than a month and helped secure the general listings in Canada's largest cannabis market. We are confident that Platinum Cake will be just as well received."

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc., is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. The Company continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for West Island including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award-winning chocolatier, the Company intends on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

