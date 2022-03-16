Susgen: Alcemi and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announce partnership to deliver 4GW of battery energy storage in the UK

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcemi and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) are pleased to announce a partnership for the development, construction and operation of a 4GW portfolio of energy storage assets deployed across the UK, supporting the integration of renewable energy capacity and the transition to net zero by 2050.

The projects, currently in late-stage development, have planned energy storage capacities of between 300MW and 500MW each, with a storage duration of up to four hours, making them some of the largest energy storage projects in Europe. They are being developed at strategic locations that will support the transmission system by limiting the impact of network constraints. This will help reduce the overall cost of energy for consumers as well as lower the carbon intensity of the UK power sector, ensuring better utilisation of the available renewable energy resource and limiting the need for fossil fuel (primarily gas-fired) power generation during periods of peak demand.

Alcemi originated and will continue to develop the projects with the support of CIP and Alcemi's founding investor Susgen. Procurement activities will be primarily led by CIP and initiated later this year ahead of construction of the first project, which is scheduled to start in 2023. Further projects are expected to go into construction regularly and then energise throughout the second half of this decade.

"We are thrilled to work with such a significant and strategic partner as CIP. This is an important step to enable the build-out of our portfolio of energy storage projects, making a significant contribution towards achieving net zero by 2050", said Mark Williamson, CEO of Alcemi.

"We are pleased to partner with Alcemi on such an exciting portfolio of large-scale battery energy storage projects. We expect these projects to enable a cost-efficient transition towards the low carbon, highly resilient power generation sector in the UK. We look forward to supporting Alcemi in the development of these projects and adding value through our own activities", said Christian Skakkebæk, Senior Partner at CIP.

About Alcemi

Alcemi's mission is to facilitate a zero-carbon power system through the development and operation of innovative network solutions. With 4GW of battery storage capacity under development, Alcemi aims to deliver at least eight large-scale transmission connected storage and network support projects across the UK. For more information on Alcemi, visit www.alcemi.com.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments, and a leader in offshore wind globally. At COP26 CIP announced the ambition and a roadmap for increasing and accelerating its role in delivering on the energy transition by deploying EUR 100bn into green energy investments by 2030.

CIP manages nine funds and has approx. EUR 16 billion of assets under management focused on investments in energy infrastructure, including offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity and storage, and other energy assets like Power-to-X. Today CIP's funds have approximately 100 international institutional investors from the Nordics, Continental Europe, the UK, Israel, Asia, Australia, and North America and multi-lateral organizations such as EIB. CIP has approximately 300 employees and offices in Copenhagen, London, Hamburg, Utrecht, New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Melbourne. For more information on CIP, visit www.cip.dk.

About Susgen

Susgen is a market leading funder and partner to sustainable energy development companies. Since 2012, Susgen has focused on investing in, developing, and managing strategic, scalable portfolios of sustainable-energy assets to combat climate change.

Susgen has successfully invested in companies that have originated and fully developed 2GW to date and that have active pipelines in excess of 20GW. They have aspirations to invest in a further 15GW of project opportunities over the next three years. Susgen's current portfolio includes JBM Solar and Alcemi. For more information on Susgen, visit www.susgen.com.