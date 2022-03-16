Ørsted A/S: Notice of the 2022 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

DJ Notice of the 2022 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Friday, 8 April 2022, at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held at Villa Copenhagen, Tietgensgade 35-39, 1704, Copenhagen K, Denmark.

The agenda for the annual general meeting is: . Approval of the annual report for 2021 and distribution of profits . Advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2021 . Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board . Proposals from the Board of Directors:? A decision to amend the Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. - A decision that employees of Ørsted's foreign subsidiaries are eligible to be elected and entitled tovote at elections of group representatives to the Board of Directors. - A decision to make a potential donation to humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people in relation tothe Ukraine crisis caused by the Russian invasion. - An authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the company. . Election and remuneration of board members . Election of auditor.

The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting.

With regard to the proposals from the Board of Directors, please note:

The proposal to amend the Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board will bring the policy more in line with policies for other Danish C25 companies, without increasing the target or maximum levels of the recurring annual compensation of the Executive Board.

To facilitate our diversity and inclusion agenda, the Board of Directors proposes to expand Ørsted's employee representation on the Board of Directors to cover employees abroad.

As previously announced, a proposal from the Board of Directors to make a potential donation to humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people in relation to the Ukraine crisis caused by the Russian invasion has been included on the agenda.

The Board of Directors finally proposes that the Board of Directors is authorised by the general meeting to increase the share capital of the company to provide the company with additional strategic flexibility in a global market where opportunities in renewable energy are expected to grow significantly if the Board of Directors at a later point determines that it would be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to issue new shares.

The Ministry of Finance has informed the Board of Directors that the Danish State supports and intends to vote in favour of the proposed authorisation.

The proposed authorisation does not change the strategic ambition or the long-term targets communicated at the Capital Markets Day on 2 June 2021.

