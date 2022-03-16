Viva Technology: VIVA TECHNOLOGY IS BACK 15-18 JUNE 2022 IN PARIS AND ONLINE

PARIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Technology, Europe's number one startup and tech event, unveils the first elements of the program for its sixth edition in a hybrid format.

Six major themes have been chosen:

The Race to Net Zero Emissions

VivaTech will focus on innovations related to the fight against global warming and the energy transition.

The Mobility Rebound

Tomorrow's mobility is a key theme at Vivatech 2022. Many innovations in the sector will be on display.

Future of Work

Two years of pandemic have had a major impact on the world of work. In this context, VivaTech relaunches its Jobboard to highlight tech job offers as well as Talent Afterworks.

Inclusion is a Mindset

VivaTech has two priority targets this year: youth and women. In this respect, VivaTech is launching a Girls in Tech program aiming to bring more than 3,000 school girls to discover the world of digital technology.

Tech on the Edge; Web3

Each year, we shine the spotlight on technologies to follow. This year we will be interested in decoding Web3. Meta will come to present its vision of the metaverse, with a set of innovations that will be showcased at VivaTech.

Europe's Digital Decade Starts Here

To support the acceleration of the European startup ecosystem, VivaTech launches the fourth edition of the Next Unicorn Awards. This award highlights European scaleups with high potential.

More than 1,500 exhibitors are expected, among them BNP Paribas, Google, La Poste, LVMH, Orange, but also EDF, ManpowerGroup, EY, India, Axa, Chambre Franco-Allemande de Commerce et d'Industrie, Edenred, Huawei, JCDecaux, L'Oréal, Microsoft, RATP Group, Sanofi, SAP, SNCF, The Adecco Group, TotalEnergies.

Over 30 countries will be present, among them Germany, Brazil, Canada, Congo, Egypt, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Senegal, Switzerland. Of particular note is the inception of a new challenge to celebrate the pan-African tech ecosystem, the AfricaTech Awards.

First Reveal: 2022 Speakers

Top Speakers:

CZ, Founder and CEO of Binance;Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm; and Jimmy Wales, Founder of Wikipedia.

Corporate CEOs:

Thomas Buberl, CEO of Axa; Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal; Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, Jonas Prising, Chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup.

Speakers:

Kagan Sümer, Founder and CEO of Gorillas; Johannes Schildt, Co-Founder and CEO of KRY / LIVI and Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of the Sandbox.

