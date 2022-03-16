- (PLX AI) - Thyssenkrupp says business performance will be impacted by the far-reaching macroeconomic and geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine.
- • Thyssenkrupp says in March negative effects occurred primarily in the steel and automotive supply businesses
- • Thyssenkrupp continues to assume that adjusted EBIT for the second quarter will still be above the previous quarter
- • Thyssenkrupp says free cash flow will be impacted more strongly than previously expected by negative price effects
