- (PLX AI) - MorphoSys Q4 revenue EUR 52.9 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|23,000
|23,800
|22:05
|23,500
|23,900
|22:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|21:41
|Morphosys rutscht tief in den roten Zahlen
| PLANEGG (dpa-AFX) - Morphosys ist tief in die roten Zahlen gerutscht. Unter dem Strich kam 2021 ein Verlust von 514,5 Millionen Euro heraus, wie das SDax -Unternehmen am Mittwoch nachbörslich in Planegg...
► Artikel lesen
|21:34
|MorphoSys AG Q4 Loss Rises
|MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at -Euro381.0 million, or -Euro11.16...
► Artikel lesen
|21:16
|MorphoSys Q4 EBIT EUR -325 Million
|(PLX AI) - MorphoSys Q4 revenue EUR 52.9 million.
► Artikel lesen
|21:10
|MorphoSys AG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
|Monjuvi U.S. net product sales of US$ 23.6 million (€ 20.5 million) for the fourth quarter and US$ 79.1 million (€ 66.9 million) for the full year 2021
Pipeline advances: enrollment progressing across...
► Artikel lesen
|21:04
|DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2021 und informiert über die aktuelle Unternehmensentwicklung
|DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG
/ Schlagwort(e): Jahresbericht
MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2021 und informiert über die aktuelle Unternehmensentwicklung...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MORPHOSYS AG
|23,940
|+3,23 %