

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess', Inc. (GES) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $68.42 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $70.42 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.18 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $799.94 million from $648.46 million last year.



Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $68.42 Mln. vs. $70.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $799.94 Mln vs. $648.46 Mln last year.



