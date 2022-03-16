

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $0.50 billion, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $3.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $6.20 billion from $5.33 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $0.50 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.69 vs. $3.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.60 -Revenue (Q1): $6.20 Bln vs. $5.33 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LENNAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de