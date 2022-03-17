Anzeige
Yeahka Limited to Report 2021 Annual Results on Thursday, March 31, 2022

HONG KONG, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on March 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Mainland China

400 820 6895


Hong Kong, China

+852 3018 8307


U.S.

1833 239 5575 (Toll Free) / +1 332 208 9458


U.K.

0800 279 8053 (Toll Free) / +44 203 692 8123


International

+65 6780 1201


Passcode

3779473


Please dial in 15 minutesbefore the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until April 7, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

Mainland China

400 820 9035 (English) / 400 820 9703 (Mandarin)


Hong Kong, China

+852 3051 2780


U.S.

1855 452 5696 (Toll Free)


U.K.

0808 234 0072 (Toll Free)


International

+61 2 8199 0299


Passcode

3779473


About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform. Yeahka's vision is to build an independent and scalable commercial digitalized ecosystem. Yeahka seamlessly connects merchants and consumers through payment services of different kinds including QR codes and bank cards. In addition, Yeahka provides merchant solutions including SaaS digital solutions, marketing services, and fintech services to merchants, to help them better manage and drive business growth. Regarding consumers, Yeahka launched in-store e-commerce services in 2021, bringing them one-stop local lifestyle services of great value, providing them a more enjoyable lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.yeahka.com/en/investors.html

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yeahka Limited
IR team
E-mail: ir@yeahka.com

Christensen China Limited
Antonio Yu
Telephone: +852 2232 3917
Email: antonioyu@christensenir.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
