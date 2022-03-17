Galventa: SWISS NUTRACEUTICAL INNOVATORS, GALVENTA ANNOUNCE FIRST KNOWN CLINICALLY TESTED BED-TIME FORMULA TO HELP IMPROVE YOUR NATURAL WAKING PHASE

GROUND-BREAKING WAKE-UP SUPPLEMENT CAN HELP EASE TRANSITION INTO SPRING-TIME CLOCK CHANGE

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the clocks Spring forward, many of us find it difficult to adjust to losing an hour of sleep. B·SYNC ON https://b-sync.life is the new wake-up supplement, designed to make getting up in the morning easy.

Pioneered by Swiss Nutraceutical Company Galventa, B·SYNC ON includes the natural ingredients of B5, B12, Zinc and caffeine. Proven to help you start the day feeling energised and alert, it can provide a natural and effective remedy to help ease the Spring-time transition.

Taken at bedtime, B·SYNC ON releases its ingredients after seven hours, providing an uninterrupted night's sleep and an easy transition from sound asleep to wide awake. Clinical studies have found B·SYNC ON has a noticeably positive effect on helping people wake up with ease.

Says Dr Dario Dornbierer, 'Chief Scientific Officer and Founding Partner of Galventa, 'Many scientific studies have found that we are most vulnerable to sleep deprivation in March, as we transition from Standard Time to BST. Over the past four years, our team of sleep science experts and pharmacologists has developed B·SYNC ON and proven its efficacy in clinical trials.'

He adds, 'We are very excited to launch our new supplement. We're looking forward to seeing its positive effect on people with difficulty waking, particularly at times such as the Spring Clock change, when sleep patterns are more likely to be disrupted.'

Some Key Facts About B·SYNC ON:

When taken at bedtime, B·SYNC ON releases its key ingredients, caffeine, Vitamin B5, B12 and Zinc only after 7 hours, which is just before scheduled wake-up time.

This facilitates the sleep-wake transition and substantially improves the user's wake- up process. To achieve this innovative release characteristic, B·SYNC ON uses a patented, delayed-release formulation.

B·SYNC ON is proven to significantly reduce the emotional, cognitive and physical signs of sleep inertia.

B·SYNC ON is the first scientifically-tested bedtime formula that is proven to help its users to wake-up with ease.

A comprehensive clinical study conducted in a Swiss Sleep Pharmacology Laboratory has shown that B·SYNC ON has a significant elevating effect on mood and cognition immediately upon awakening, and that it substantially improves the overall wake-up experience.

A peer-reviewed article summarising all the study results was published in the journal 'Scientific Reports" (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-98376-z).

Extensive sleep pharmacological testing was conducted among healthy volunteers. The results revealed a substantial improvement of the wake-up process. The majority of subjects reported a significantly improved mood and increased vigilance immediately after awakening."

B·SYNC ON is available to purchase via www.b-sync.life. A packet of 20 capsules costs £24.99.

Galventa is the Swiss nutraceutical company creating new innovations to help improve sleep and rest. B·SYNC ON is Galventa's first, new clinically tested product designed to help improve the natural waking phase of sleep.