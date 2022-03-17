- (PLX AI) - SAF-Holland Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,150-1,300 million.
- • Says expected decline in sales in connection with the "on hold" original equipment orders in Russia would consequently mean a decline in the planned EBIT in the low single-digit EUR million range
- • SAF-HOLLAND currently expects the adjusted EBIT margin to be significantly below the previous year
- • Says to put the investments in the new production site in Russia on hold
- • It can be assumed that a low single-digit percentage of expected Group sales will be lost from the OEM Russian business
- • Says burdened by the significant increase in steel prices and high freight and energy costs as well as inflation and salary increase
- • Most of the steel price increases recorded in 2021 will be passed on in 2022 on the basis of customer contracts
- • However, passing on of material price increases - together with general cost savings - will only partially compensate for the cost increases
