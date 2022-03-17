Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aker Clean Hydrogen AS - 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report Published

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Clean Hydrogen has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report. The report is attached and also available on www.akercleanhydrogen.com/investors.

Media contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 46 40 23 17, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Clean Hydrogen

Aker Clean Hydrogen aims to develop, build, own and operate clean hydrogen production on an industrial scale. Aker Horizons is the majority shareholder of the company, and Aker Clean Hydrogen uses domain expertise across the Aker group, including systems integration, engineering, technology development, project implementation, digitalization and financial optimization to increase efficiency and reduce project costs. The company aims to reach a net installed capacity of 5 GW by 2030, and will make a major contribution to realizing the hydrogen industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally.

www.akercleanhydrogen.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-clean-hydrogen/r/aker-clean-hydrogen-as---2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-published,c3526544

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20795/3526544/b0e1e5e8d9a71fda.pdf

Aker Clean Hydrogen - Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

