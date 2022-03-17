- (PLX AI) - HusCompagniet FY 2021 revenue DKK 4,315 million vs. DKK 4,215 million.
- • Outlook FY 2022 EBIT DKK 370-400 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 4,350-4,650 million (unchanged)
- • Says quickly adapted with price adjustments throughout the year and succeeded in maintaining stable supply chains and secure deliveries
- • Says private customers especially in Denmark being more hesitant
- • Says we expect a lower market demand to continue
