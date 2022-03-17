DJ One Heritage Group plc: Delayed admission of Corporate Bond

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Delayed admission of Corporate Bond 17-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 March 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Delayed admission of Corporate Bond

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is delaying the admission of the Corporate Bond from 17 March 2022 to 18 March 2022. The intention to issue a corporate bond was announced to the market on 14 March 2022.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 149618 EQS News ID: 1304747 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304747&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)