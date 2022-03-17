

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) announced the launch and pricing of its debut issuance from its European Medium-Term Note programme. The 1.15 billion euros senior unsecured Green Bond issue is split into two tranches: 650 million euros with a four-year term priced at 70 basis points above euro mid-swaps with an annual coupon of 1.250 percent; and 500 million euros with an eight-year term priced at 110 basis points above euro mid-swaps with an annual coupon of 1.875 percent.



Soumen Das, SEGRO CFO, said: 'We appreciate the strong support that we have received for the first bond under our new EMTN programme with the coupons in line with our low 1.5 per cent average cost of debt.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de