Watford businesses named the chattiest in the UK according to new ranking by CircleLoop

- Watford wins the title of chattiest town overall for business calls

- Swindon and Bangor businesses spend the most time on the phone compared to any other UK town

- North vs South: Southern businesses take a surprising but narrow lead in CircleLoop's new Chatterbox Matrix

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based business phone system, CircleLoop , today releases The Chatterbox Matrix to show that chatting really does make the world go round.

According to the data, businesses in Watford have an average call duration of 1.8 minutes (108 seconds) and businesses claim 21% of all calls made in the area, making it the chattiest town overall in the UK. This means 1 in 5 calls made in the town over the last 6 months were made by chatty businesses.

Coming in close second to Watford is Macclesfield. Businesses in this Cheshire town claim 1 in 6 (16%) calls made in the town over the last 6 months and an average call duration of 1.7 minutes (104 seconds).

The Chatterbox Matrix also finds that Swindon businesses spend the longest amount of time chatting over the phone despite fewer calls being made, talking for 2.5 minutes (150 seconds) on average. The town is very closely followed by Northern Irish town, Bangor in which business spend an average of 148 seconds chatting.

Damian Hanson, Co-Founder & Director of CircleLoop, said:

"It was really interesting putting The Chatterbox Matrix together. The pandemic's disruption of day-to-day business highlighted the importance of "anywhere, anytime" communication. As we emerge from that disruption, our data shows that UK businesses have really embraced cloud-based communications in a way that, pre-COVID, would have been unprecedented.

I think the call volume data is particularly interesting. Seeing that a fifth of all calls in Watford are made by businesses is significant and a really positive sign that businesses big and small are bouncing back after a very challenging few years. At CircleLoop we want to support chatty businesses doing what they do best and celebrate it right alongside them."

CircleLoop's Chatterbox Matrix, accessible via the company's website, analysed data from approximately 4,000 businesses across the UK over the last 6 months. If you want to view The Chatterbox Matrix and find out how your town ranked in the list, click here .

About CircleLoop

CircleLoop is a modern, cloud-based phone system in powerful desktop and mobile apps. CircleLoop provides you with the flexibility you need and want from a business telephone system. The solution enables you to manage your team, contact numbers, and system preferences down to the smallest detail. With complete, and instant configurability, you can tailor the app to your every need.

For more information please visit: www.circleloop.com

Methodology of Chatterbox Matrix

The data used to create the Chatterbox Matrix was sourced from CircleLoop's own internal data. Over a period of 6 months in the latter half of 2021, CircleLoop's customer data was extracted and anonymised. The specific data points sourced were geographical location or town where the business resides, the call count of inbound and outbound calls and the average call duration of inbound and outbound calls. Call count figures were then divided by total the town population to produce a call volume percentage that represented the share of calls businesses were making in that town. The Chatterbox Score is ranked out of 100, and combines the number of calls per person with the average call duration. The most 'chatty' town or town across these two factors is awarded a score of 100, with all other towns being awarded a score relative to the most 'chatty' location.