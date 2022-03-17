DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 136.6564

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6648673

CODE: JPNL LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 149631 EQS News ID: 1304981

