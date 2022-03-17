DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE (PR1E) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE

DEALING DATE: 16/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.0374

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 700052

CODE: PR1E

ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1E Sequence No.: 149821 EQS News ID: 1305363 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

