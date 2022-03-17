KEFI GOLD AND COPPER

Since we published our last outlook note on KEFI in July 2021, the company has raised additional equity to deleverage its balance sheet and announced a turnaround in the working environment in Ethiopia, plus the take-off of its projects in Saudi Arabia. In particular, KEFI reports the civil war in Ethiopia effectively ceased in December with no clashes outside the northern part of the country (which is over 1,000km from Addis Ababa and over 1,300km from Tulu Kapi) since then. It also reports that, with the explicit support and agreement of the Ministry of Mines, the finance syndicate members are now all engaging to launch full construction programmes and the field teams are back on the ground, restarting tasks suspended in 2021, as well as completing development tasks to demonstrate safe conditions ahead of project launch.

