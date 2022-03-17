DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 16/03/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 239.0238
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7157263
CODE: CMU
ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 149783 EQS News ID: 1305287 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
