



TOKYO, Mar 17, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced its customer motorsports activities(1) for 2022.This year, TGR will continue to proactively support customer motorsports in various ways globally, and based on valuable feedback gained from customers at races, continue to strive to "make ever-better motorsports-bred cars."The 2022 Super Taikyu Series in Japan will start on March 18. A total of four TGR customer motorsports vehicles from four separate teams, one LEXUS RC F GT3 and three GR Supra GT4s, have been entered into this year's Super Taikyu Series.Globally, in races such as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America, the Thailand Super Series, and the GT4 European Series, even more customers than last year will enjoy races with the LEXUS RC F GT3 and GR Supra GT4.Feedback obtained from customers through race participation will be used for future development and to update products. TGR will put even more effort into customer motorsports with the aim of enabling customers around the world who love motorsports to easily enjoy racing.(1) Motorsports activities in which customers (private teams) purchase commercial vehicles tuned for races from manufacturers and take part in races