EnWave has just officially commissioned its state-of-the-art REVworx vacuum microwave drying system, Victoria Gold announced positive drill results at Raven in the Dublin Gulch project, Calibre Mining increases its Mineral Reserves by 254% to over 1 million ounces of gold, Trillium Gold completed a brokered and expanded private placement and Torq Resources expects to receive new money from the closing of its first tranche of non-brokered private placement.