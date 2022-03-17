Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2022
London, March 17
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
17 March 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2022
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
