China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.: Industry Service Innovation Case Selection Results Released - 11 Cases of "CPIC Service" Like to Mention Four Awards

HONG KONG, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the "2021 banking and insurance service innovation case" was released. China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CPIC" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) stood out with excellent service quality and innovative service ability. A total of 11 excellent cases were awarded four awards, including typical cases of financial consumer protection, typical cases of financial aging service, typical cases of insurance customer service and annual influence compensation.

Among them, CPIC innovated the way of communication with consumers with the documentary "CPIC Service", the innovative case of consumer insurance publicity and education, and the pension development index (2020) published by Changjiang pension joint bank insurance news were rated as typical cases of financial consumer rights and interests protection; The white paper on Residents' pension planning and risk management of CPIC, the exclusive aging brand of "elder service" of CPIC Property, and the " CPIC Service, wisdom to help the elderly and service for the elderly" of CPIC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (CPIC Life) have all obtained typical cases of aging services in the financial industry; The "risk radar" precise risk management service of CPIC Property and the "core" experience of digital driven service of CPIC Life were both rated as model cases of customer service in the insurance industry; The case of Yunnan wildlife accident public responsibility innovation service of CPIC, the "long-term million medical claim settlement case of CPIC: let ordinary families no longer worry about high treatment fees", the remote cold chain distribution of CPIC Health Insurance and guarding the "lifeline" of customers won the annual influence claim.

Various Forms

Typical Cases of Financial Consumer Protection

Innovate the way of communication with consumers with the documentary of "CPIC service": CPIC gives full play to the main responsibility of education and publicity, strengthens the guarantee of system and resources, innovates and establishes the service officer system, and actively explores the combination of consumer education and publicity and branch service supervision. More than 800 managers of the whole system approached and served customers as service officers, personally improving service quality, overcoming service problems, optimizing service experience and promoting consumer rights and interests protection, which provided strong support and rich themes for documentary shooting. The documentary is presented in a documentary way. Through one realistic and "flesh and blood" service cases, the insurance service is more visual, vivid and concrete, so as to guide consumers to understand insurance products and services from simple to deep, and make the brand image of CPIC Service of "responsibility, wisdom and temperature" more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, It has effectively brought into play the value of insurance consumer publicity and education, and made a positive contribution to giving better play to the functions of insurance economic compensation, financing and social management.

Innovative case of consumer insurance publicity and education: CPIC Life actively explores the publicity and education mode, pays attention to integrating consumer education into all links of products and services, and improves consumers' awareness of insurance. In the process of product research and development and design, in order to help customers totally understand insurance products and ensure compliance with public understanding, CPIC fully collects opinions and suggestions on product terms, carries out product reading test and improves the readability and comprehensibility of product terms. While paying attention to the elderly customers, CPIC Life also focuses on the publicity and guidance of the young customers. By deeply cultivating the construction of digital, scene and social services, and using cutting-edge technologies such as remote video and big data risk control, CPIC Life creates an insurance intelligent service ecosystem on the whole chain route, so as to bring customers, especially young customers, an extreme and minimalist new service experience, Advocate the rational consumption concept of young customers. While innovating services, CPIC Life also improves the risk prevention awareness of young customers through the activity of "insurance knowledge into the campus".

Pension development index 2020: This report is a useful exploration for Changjiang pension to work with media and academic institutions to provide pension financial knowledge popularization services. It has three characteristics: forming an index system, obvious regional characteristics and strong continuity. By establishing the pension development index system in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta, the report provides more forward-looking sample data for the long-term development of China's pension, provides more directions for the government to optimize the system, provides more service optimization ideas for institutions, and provides more convincing Pension Reserve basis for individuals. Bearing the beautiful retirement life dream of hundreds of millions of elderly people, while continuing to build the characteristic brand of index report, Changjiang pension has continuously deepened the long-term mechanism of pension financial education with temperature, so that people can really "know at a glance", "learn at a glance" and "understand at a glance".

Confidence in Heart

Typical Cases of Elderly Services in the Financial Industry

White paper on Residents' pension planning and risk management: CPIC, together with the world social security research center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, issued the white paper on Residents' pension planning and risk management based on big data samples and practical cases of CPIC, so as to further strengthen pension financial education and improve national pension financial literacy. Focusing on the five themes of "current situation analysis, data insight, solutions, social responsibility and trend research and judgment", the white paper is based on the large sample and big data of 11.17 million elderly customers of CPIC. Through detailed and rigorous customer data, it depicts the face of elderly consumers of commercial insurance and presents the coverage and compensation of commercial insurance for the elderly, Insight into the current security needs of the elderly. From the two aspects of serving the government to ensure supply and actively participating in social public welfare undertakings, this paper uses the case of CPIC to explain the responsibility of the insurance industry in serving the overall situation of aging. At the same time, popularize pension financial education and provide professional suggestions for individual insurance consumers to make pension planning systematically.

"Elderly Care Services", an exclusive brand of elderly-friendly services: CPIC Property focuses on the creation of elderly-friendly services and provides elderly people with a series of products, services, technology applications and supporting educational and promotional activities. The "Elderly Care Services" continues to optimize traditional serving methods and build a brand service system whole-heartedly. Based on providing exclusive, customizable and normalized insurance services for the elderly, it insists on the integration of "traditional + intelligent" services, and builds an elderly-friendly service system with the organic combination of "online + offline". The CPIC Property has been making efforts to improve the traditional counter service, renovate and improve the development and application of elderly-friendly "light technology", and encourage the elderly to experience and use intelligent terminals as well as tools to help them overcome the digital challenge in financial services. As a specific initiative to implement "doing practical things for the public", "Elderly Care Service" focuses on the main business of insurance, cultivating diversified and customized service supply to meet the special and differentiated needs of the elderly. On the other hand, it actively practices social responsibility to help the elderly integrate into the smart society and enjoy the new experience of smart services.

"CPIC Service, Wisdom for the Elderly, Service for the Elderly": Based on the premise of solving the real needs of the elderly, CPIC Life has fully implemented its main responsibility of protecting the rights and interests of consumers, strengthened technical monitoring and supervision and inspection, so that the elderly can have " digital" in mind in order to find the "interface" between online and offline. CPIC Life uses the "CPIC Life Insurance" official WeChat account and the application of "CPIC Insurance" as the carrier to create a "caring" service model for the elderly. By simplifying the operation information, making appointments and highlighting the high-frequency functions, it brings a more intimate online operation service experience for senior customers. At the same time, CPIC Life takes stores as the foothold to create a service area with "Banking Service E-Space" for the elderly, open green channels for the elderly, and set up special windows and seats for caring services. It has also taken into account the insurance consumption characteristics of the elderly, launching suitable pension insurance for the elderly, such as the "Easy Life Endowment Annuity Insurance", the "Easy Life Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance", and the " Banking Carefree Group Supplemental Endowment Annuity Insurance".

Technology Empowerment

Exemplary Customer Service in the Insurance Industry

"Risk Radar" precise risk management service: CPIC Property attaches great importance to risk service capacity building, builds its own professional disaster prevention and damage prevention team, and independently innovates and develops a digital, visualized and intelligent risk control platform, which focuses on risk prevention and control of enterprise production safety, and runs through the whole stage of risk prevention beforehand, monitoring and warning during the process, and emergency rescue and insurance compensation afterwards. Through our own professional service team, it provides customers with rapid warning and accurate disaster prevention services. CPIC Property innovates the "insurance + service + technology" model, and uses new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, weather warning, catastrophe model and Internet of Things to create a whole process risk control model of "typhoon warning - prevention - damage reduction". Besides, it proposes a CPIC solution to solve the "last mile" of disaster warning, which effectively improves the ability of social enterprises to deal with disaster risks, and provides professional and caring services to solve customers' problems, serving people's livelihood and escorting the real economy.

The "core" experience of digitization-driven services: Taking customers' needs as the starting point, CPIC Life has used digital technology to drive the upgrading of its window service system and actively explored the transition from "passive services" to "active services". The transformation from "passive service" to "active service" mode has met the online service needs of customers in multiple scenes, modes and channels, and effectively improved customer experience. Relying on the self-developed "Smart Insurance" and "Cloud Counter" remote intelligent self-service tools, CPIC Life continues to expand its online service functions. In 2021, the online replacement rate of policy service increased to 90.34%. CPIC Life's "Yang Yang Customer Service" an active following service, has been launched online to provide 8 scenarios, including renewal payment, benefit collection, repayment reminder, loan overdue, loan renewal failure, dividend distribution, investment report, and policy advance, and has provided services to a total of 930,000 people. Later, "Yang Yang Customer Service") will gradually improve the active service scenarios such as notification following, scene accompaniment, breakpoint intervention and prediction recommendation.

Guarding the Good

Annual Impact Claims

A case of public liability for wildlife accidents in Yunnan Province: With the development of wildlife protection, wildlife populations in Yunnan Province have recovered and grown, and wildlife injuries to humans and animals and damage to crops have occurred from time to time. To effectively alleviate the conflict between wildlife protection and wildlife accidents, CPIC Property and government departments jointly launched the world's first wildlife accident public liability insurance in Xishuangbanna in 2010, which has been serving the wild Asian elephant accident-prone areas in Xishuangbanna and Pu'er for ten years since its launch, with a total payout of over RMB 330 million. The wildlife accident public liability insurance overcomes difficulties such as wide survey area, many infringing species, large number of farmers, and increasing compensation requirements year by year, adheres to the original intention of insurance serving the real economy, and successfully realizes online operation of the claim process through service optimization, technological innovation, and digital transformation in 2021. It participates in the whole process of disaster prevention and damage prevention, opens a green channel for personal injury compensation, builds ecological civilization together with the government, and guards the people's well-being.

Long-term million medical claims case: In order for ordinary families to stop worrying about high treatment costs and to counteract the financial pressure caused by the occurrence of major disease risks in advance, a million medical insurance products with low premiums and high amounts have gradually emerged in addition to the purchase of adequate critical illness insurance products. In August 2020, CPIC Life launched "Enjoy One Million", which has received a warm response from the market. The insurance period is up to 15 years, effectively solving the problem of refusal to renew short-term medical insurance due to discontinuation, historical claims and health conditions, and effectively protecting consumers' rights and interests. Since its launch, it has delivered claims services to over 60,000 customers, with claims payments of RMB570 million. For example, for customers aged 40-50, an annual premium ranging from $600 to $1,000 can provide a million dollars of coverage. Mr. Z in the case is in this age group, and the premium of more than $600 saves him from financial worries about treatment costs at critical times, relieves the psychological burden of dragging down his family due to illness, and allows him to focus on receiving treatment.

Off-site cold chain delivery, guarding the customer's "lifeline": Ms. Yao enrolled in CPIC Health's Medicare for Specific Drugs (H2019A) with special drug services on 13 November 2019. In July 2021, Ms. Yao was finally diagnosed with breast cancer in a medical examination. For patients with malignant tumors, targeted drugs bring hope for survival, but the local pharmacy did not have the targeted drugs. CPIC Health provides emergency drug delivery to the customer in a timely manner through cold chain transportation to solve customer's urgent needs. CPIC Health insists on the service concept of "customer-centered" and continues to promote the innovation of claims service, while providing customers with one-stop service of claims settlement, medicine purchase and delivery to their homes. It combines treatment cost coverage with drug supply coverage in an all-round way to improve claims service capability and provide customers with a more convenient as well as warm claims service experience.

