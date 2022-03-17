- (PLX AI) - Maersk shares rose 2.3% as analysts at SEB reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock, saying demand remains robust despite inflation.
- • Container rates have declined slightly in line with seasonality and should stabilize over the coming weeks, SEB said
- • Price target DKK 28.000 implies 23% upside
- • Demand is uncertain, but hasn't softened yet and the strong financial position of the US consumer is likely to mitigate part of the negative effect from increased inflation, SEB said
