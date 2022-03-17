CBD Gummies Market Size Worth $12.18Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 28.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The CBD Gummies Market Size, Growth driven by the rising popularity of CBD gummies owing to their therapeutic effects, surging influence of social media and celebrities, growing awareness regarding the health benefits of CBD products and rising adoption among athletes and sportspersons.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " CBD Gummies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Sugar-Free and Conventional) and Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)", the global CBD gummies market was valued at $2.13 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach $12.18 Bn by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2,133.48 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 12,182.21 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 120 No. Tables 30 No. of Charts & Figures 43 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Category, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

CBD Gummies Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

The leading players in the CBD gummies market include Aurora Cannabis, Inc.; Canopy Growth USA, LLC; CBD American Shaman; CV Sciences, Inc.; Diamond CBD; CBDfx; Sunday Scaries; Medix CBD; Reliva CBD; and Fab CBD. These players are developing organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan CBD gummies that are expected to cater to the rising demand for organic and clean-label products over the forecast period.

Europe is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global CBD gummies market over the forecast period. The European Union (EU) has legalized CBD products with not more than 0.2% THC content, and EU Member States regard CBD as a novel product for food, beverages, and nutraceuticals. These factors are favoring the market growth of CBD gummies across Europe. Moreover, CBD gummies are gaining traction across Europe as they have anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and analgesic effects. Furthermore, various CBD gummies brands are available across multiple retail channels in Europe. This factor is also expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.

Product Innovation to Boost Growth of CBD Gummies Market:

Manufacturers of CBD gummies are launching innovative products that are healthier and cater to the emerging market trends such as organic, plant-based, gluten-free, and sugar-free. For instance, Medterra CBD-a US-based CBD products manufacturer-offers certified-vegan CBD gummies. Another US-based manufacturer of CBD gummies, CBDfx, offers certified organic CBD oil gummies. Moreover, companies are focusing on lowering the THC content in CBD gummies. For instance, in February 2022, Reliva-a well-known American CBD brand and a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc.-launched KG7, a new high-quality CBD product line designed for adults who lead an active lifestyle. Under this brand, the company will offer pectin-based gummies made from hemp-derived CBD isolate and free from THC. Thus, product innovation and new product development strategies are projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers in the CBD gummies market over the forecast period.

CBD Gummies Market: Segmental Overview

Based on category, the CBD gummies market is segmented into sugar-free and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger market share in 2020, and the sugar-free segment is projected to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. Conventional CBD gummies are widely available across different retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, e-commerce platforms, pharmacies, and drug stores. However, as the concerns related to obesity, heart diseases, and diabetes are growing, people are preferring low-sugar and low-calorie products. Therefore, CBD gummies manufacturers are also including sugar-free CBD gummies in their product portfolio to cater to the changing customer preferences in the market. Sugar-free CBD gummies are guilt-free edibles that do not increase body weight. Therefore, they are gaining huge traction among calorie-conscious consumers. This factor is further anticipated to boost the CBG gummies market growth in the coming years.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest share in the global CBD gummies market. The online retail segment is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Online retail stores offer a wide variety of products with heavy discounts. Also, consumers can conveniently buy desirable products remotely.

Additionally, home delivery services attract a large group of customers to shop through e-commerce platforms. Online retail channels registered significant growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic as they offered home delivery services. These factors are projected to boost the segment's growth over the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on CBD Gummies Market:

Many sectors faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions. The food & beverages sector also faced a decline in profits due to the shutdown of manufacturing units, operational difficulties, supply chain disruptions, and labor and raw materials shortages. This factor also had a negative impact on the growth of the CBD gummies market. However, people consumed CBD-infused products for handling pandemic-related stress, insomnia, and anxiety. The increasing incidence of depression among the population during lockdown is projected to positively impact the market growth. Sleep problems are considered a core symptom of depression. As a result, consumption of CBD products, including gummies, has surged. Moreover, due to the rise in vaccination rates and relaxation of restrictions imposed by the governments, the CBD gummies market is expected to recover from the losses. Moreover, as the manufacturers are permitted to operate with full capacity, the production of CBD gummies is projected to increase significantly over the coming years.

