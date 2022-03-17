Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's American Affiliate division ("AmAff") has been approved as a registered vendor by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to provide customer acquisition services for licensed sports wagering entities in Maryland.

Retail sportsbooks have been live in Maryland since December 2021 and major gambling companies including FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Barstool Sportsbook and TwinSpires operate in the state. Online sports betting is expected to launch later this year in Maryland. AmAff's Betting Hero team is expected to provide live activation services at retail locations in Maryland and AmAff's digital team will provide customer acquisition services in the Maryland market.

"Maryland is poised to be one of the most dynamic and competitive markets in the country, and this step allows American Affiliate to be ready to benefit from that competition on launch day," said Chris Grove, CEO of American Affiliate. "We look forward to yet another opportunity for increasing revenue as we educate, engage, and entertain sports bettors in Maryland with our ever-growing portfolio of media sites, podcasts, and platforms."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

About American Affiliate Inc.

American Affiliate is a North American pure-play affiliate company focused on generating new depositing customers for online sportsbooks, casinos, daily fantasy and poker platforms. American Affiliate is the only true omni-channel affiliate, covering both retail and digital activation across legal U.S. states and Canadian provinces. American Affiliate owns and operates numerous brands, including Betting Hero, BetPrep, Props, and Wagers and is managed by a group of industry experts with decades of experience in the U.S. and global gaming market.

