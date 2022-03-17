NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (67/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the following Corporate Actions with the specified dates: Ex-date: March 21, 2022 Underlying: MAERSK Corporate action: Spin-off Conditions: Two (2) Maersk Drilling shares for every one (1) share held in Maersk. Basket underlying: MAEDRL New underlying ISIN: DK0061140241 Note: Ticker code of Derivative contracts will be changed. Ex-date: March 21, 2022 Underlying: AAK Corporate action: Tender offer Conditions: 1.25 Storytel B (STORY B) share for every AAK share held. Current Underlying ISIN: SE0011337708 New Underlying ISIN: SE0007439443 Note: Ticker code of Derivative contracts will not be changed. For contact details, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1051605