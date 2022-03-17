VaporBrands International, Inc.: VAPR E-Cite Acquires N2A Motors Assets - Gene Langmesser Appointed COO and Joins the Board of Directors

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) dba E-Cite Motors www6.ecitemotors.com an innovative Electric Vehicle manufacturer announced that it has acquired renowned N2A Motors www.n2amotors.coma California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. The N2A moniker is an abbreviation of "No Two Alike," which refers to the company's policy of building truly unique vehicles for each and every customer.

Included in the Purchase of assets among others are:

Domain www.n2amotors.com,

All social media accounts (LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.)

Design rights and IP of 789 plus design patent including CAD

Design rights and IP of Devil Ray including CAD

Design rights and IP of the Anteros including partial CAD

Drawings and designs of other concepts.

All CAD data.

All marketing and branding designs, data, materials.

Multiple Supercar designs and CAD data.

All P.R. films/video footage etc. including the Sizzle reel for TV show.

Goodwill

Legendary designer and N2A founder Gene Langmesser has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will serve as the Company's Chief Operating Officer "COO". Gene is now responsible for directing, designing, and overseeing all aspects of product development and manufacturing.

Gene Langmesser has extensive years of domestic and international professional experience in the Sales, Business Development, Executive Business Operations, and the Product Design Engineering industry. He is an executive and has held these positions in both aerospace and automotive sectors of the world. Gene formed many teams over his career and has executed programs for both domestic and international Markets. He worked his way up through all the key job classifications and has performed these tasks from "art to part" interfacing with the entire executive team, sales and technical. In his career Gene set-up offices, design, engineering, rapid prototyping, mock-up and fabrication facilities. He has conducted international business in Germany, Italy, England, France, Poland and Mexico.

In 2016 Gene and N2A were task to design and build the first ever Hydrogen Hybrid Semi-Truck, by Nikola Motors. They delivered the entire carbon fiber body, all lighting, glass, mirrors, grills, emblems, full interior, dash, gauges, beds, seats, and many other aspects. N2A was also contracted by Nikola to build much of the first ever all-electric UTV 72 kWh EV buggy project that can hit zero to 60 in about 3 seconds.

In addition to leading design and product development teams and prototyping for automobile manufacturers such as Porsche, Mercedes, Lexus, Ford, Hyundai, and others, he has also created or built many movie cars or props. Most notably the futuristic Lexus 2054 driven in "Minority Report", the transforming taxis in "Taxi", fighter ships in "Battlestar Galactica", the Batmobile in "Batman and Robin", and the Terminators bodies in Terminator 3.

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cites vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015" In 2015 Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity. Although they were given one year to establish this new program it took until January 2021 until the NHSTA issued a final ruling to allow low volume vehicle manufacturing. Under the act car manufacturers are exempt from all the safety standards but they must meet current emissions standards. There are no emissions standards for EV vehicles.

E-Cite Motors has developed a modular design that will be engineered to allow the production of vehicles utilizing a skateboard style chassis that uses hub electric motors. As the system is fully modular this allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single 100hp motor on up to a high powered 1000hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 250hp motors.

Using this modular design allows for entry level vehicles that are fully upgradable, that can be fitted with a variety of bodies ranging from fun affordable sportscars, utilitarian vehicles, made from inexpensive fiberglass all the way beyond the performance achieved by today's petrol supercars using state of the art carbon fiber.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors.: www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past.

