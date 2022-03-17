Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
17.03.22
08:04 Uhr
0,665 Euro
-0,005
-0,75 %
Dow Jones News
17.03.2022 | 12:37
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Establishment of a subsidiary

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Establishment of a subsidiary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Establishment of a subsidiary 17-March-2022 / 11:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Establishment of a subsidiary

DATE: March 16, 2022

Our Bank has applied to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency for the permission of establishing a joint stock company in registered capital system with a total capital of 10.000.000 TRY (ten million Turkish Lira) which will be operating in the fields of payment services and electronic money under the Law on Payments and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services and Electronic Money Institutions No:6493, and owned 50% by our Bank and 50% by our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Ödeme Sistemleri A.S. Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency approved our Bank's application and allowed our Bank to establish such company.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 149844 
EQS News ID:  1305537 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305537&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2022 07:04 ET (11:04 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
