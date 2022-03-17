The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Co-Founder Appointed to Plant Based Foods Association Sustainability Committee

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSX-V:MYLK) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Curley, Co-Founder and EVP Global Business Development, to the Plant Based Foods Association ("PBFA") Sustainability Committee.

PBFA is the first and only U.S. trade association for plant-based foods, empowering its 350+ members and the broader plant-based food industry to scale and thrive. PBFA's Sustainability Committee will engage across sectors to assist stakeholders in identifying key insights and meaningful ways to advance and promote the positive environmental impact of plant-based foods. Through their work, committee members will influence PBFA's slate of opportunities for its membership to get more involved in sustainability initiatives, from identifying research and education needs to action opportunities to lower the environmental and climate impact of production, packaging, and other activities.

"Our goal is to champion, strengthen, and elevate the plant-based foods industry," said Sabina Vyas, PBFA's Senior Director of Impact Strategies. "The insights and leadership that industry experts like James and his colleagues on the committee bring to the table will clearly demonstrate the strong role that plant-based food industry stakeholders can play in transforming the food system for the benefit of people and the planet. We look forward to working alongside committee members to help shape the sustainability priorities of the industry."

As a member of PBFA, Planting Hope supports PBFA in promoting sustainable plant-based solutions to consumers. Participation on the committee will further the Company's efforts in raising its profile among the industry and distribution channel participants, while advancing solutions with other members and associates of the organization.

"It is an honor to be joining the PBFA Sustainability Committee to help further their mission to protect our planet through more sustainable food practices," said James Curley, Co-Founder and EVP Global Business Development of Planting Hope. "I have always been inspired by PBFA's work and dedication in amplifying the positive impact the plant-based foods industry has had on working towards an equitable, resilient, and healthy food system to ensure a bright future for the planet and all its inhabitants. I look forward to supporting PBFA's members in meeting their sustainability goals."

James' commitment to sustainability is exemplified by his 40+ years of personal and professional dedication working in the natural, organic, better-for-you, and plant-based CPG sector.

To learn more about PBFA's Sustainability Committee, visit https://www.plantbasedfoods.org/about/committees/

Founded in 2016, the Plant Based Foods Association is the first and only trade association in the U.S. representing over 350 of the nation's leading plant-based food companies. PBFA's mission is to champion, strengthen, and elevate its members and the plant-based foods industry. PBFA empowers the industry by advocating for government policies that allow fair competition, while expanding market opportunities for retail, distribution, and foodservice to support the continued growth of the plant-based foods industry. Learn more at: www.plantbasedfoods.org.

Planting Hope Announces Inclusion in the VegTech NYSE-Listed Exchange Traded Fund

Planting Hope is pleased to announce its inclusion in the VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate Exchange Traded Fund ("VegTech ETF" or "EATV") listed on the NYSE under the ticker "EATV". The VegTech ETF is a pure play in plant-based innovation that is designed to offer investors exposure to the growing plant-based foods and materials trend. EATV selects companies making animal-free primary products through unique innovation and technology utilizing plants or plant-derived products, that do so while working towards a more efficient, climate-friendly, and sustainable food and materials supply system.

"Our inclusion in EATV speaks to the strength of our innovation and sustainability values, and we are proud to be selected alongside other industry-leaders in the plant-based food sector," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "We expect that our inclusion in the VegTech ETF will help increase our company's visibility and accessibility in the U.S. market."

The VegTech ETF primarily invests in small, mid and large cap companies, such as Ingredion, Givaudan, Celsius, Vitasoy, and Beyond Meat, with small and mid-cap companies comprising more than 50% of its current holdings. EATV's mission is to provide a low-cost and tax-efficient option for individuals to invest in innovators of sustainable, plant-based solutions. More information about the VegTech ETF can be found by visiting the following website: eatv.vegtechinvest.com.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Becca Stonebraker

(818) 383-3929

becca@rkpr.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's aims as a member of PBFA, the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693447/Planting-Hope-Co-Founder-Appointed-to-Plant-Based-Foods-Association-Sustainability-Committee