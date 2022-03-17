

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased sharply in February, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 8.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 7.7 percent growth in January. Economists had expected a 8.2 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.8 percent in February, after a 2.8 percent rise in the preceding month. This was in line with initial estimate.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 9.0 percent yearly in February and gained 0.9 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 7.9 percent in February from 7.1 percent in the prior month.







