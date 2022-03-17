With polysilicon production capacity having been rapidly rolled out after last year's shortages, China analyst Frank Haugwitz has suggested global manufacturing capability for the ethylene vinyl acetate used on PV panels could struggle to keep pace with what is expected to be another record year of demand for solar.With China set for record-breaking solar demand of up to 90GW this year, according to one in-country analyst, the component pinch point caused by a shortage of PV panel raw material polysilicon last year is likely to concern ethylene vinyl acetate this time around. Global production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...