NORECO: Noreco: Investor Presentation Pareto Securities' 11th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") today presents at Pareto Securities' 11th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference. The investor presentation can be found attached and will be made available at www.noreco.com.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP ESG & Investor Relations

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--investor-presentation-pareto-securities--11th-annual-nordic-corporate-bond-conference,c3526975

The following files are available for download: