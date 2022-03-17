NORECO: Noreco: Investor Presentation Pareto Securities' 11th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") today presents at Pareto Securities' 11th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference. The investor presentation can be found attached and will be made available at www.noreco.com.
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP ESG & Investor Relations
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com
Noreco Investor Presentation 17 March 2022 - Pareto Securities' 11th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference