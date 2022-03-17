

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 8:00 am ET Thursday. The BoE is widely expected to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent from 0.50 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the pound advanced against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3202 against the greenback, 156.58 against the yen, 1.2409 against the franc and 0.8370 against the euro at 7:55 am ET.







