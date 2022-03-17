Dar Al Arkan and Qetaifan Projects unveil premium sea-front residences with interiors designed by ELIE SAAB in Qetaifan Island North - Qatar

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Vagues residences by ELIE SAAB were unveiled by Dar Al Arkan, the leading real-estate company in Saudi Arabia, during an event held in Doha in collaboration with Qetaifan Projects, a leading Qatari real estate development company fully owned by Katara Hospitality.

The residences by the world-renowned designer reflect the sophisticated elegance and exceptional detailing that ELIE SAAB is recognized for in fashion and lifestyle, setting new standards for modern luxury living in Qatar. Work on Les Vagues, which means waves in French, will start in Q2 2022 and total sales are expected to reach over 1 billion Qatari Riyal.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: "We're collaborating with the master of design himself, Elie Saab, for a second time on a premium project in one of the region's most sought-after developments. Our project on Qetaifan Island North and builds on the Dar Al Arkan's strategic aspirations of regional and global expansion through superior, high-quality real-estate projects that cater to discerning clientele from across the world."

Elie Saab Jr, CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, commented: "We are delighted to collaborate with Dar Al Arkan and Qetaifan Projects on this premium residential project that is inspired by the natural beauty of the island and its magnificent surroundings. Les Vagues is a project that embodies architectural and lifestyle expression of our brand delivering exceptional and timeless experiences through luxury real-estate projects that are unmatched globally."

HE Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Managing Director, Qetaifan Projects, said: "Following our concerted efforts to provide the local market with international standards that work on developing and revitalizing sectors such as tourism, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development, we are happy to bring a new innovative project to Qatar. We're looking forward to working with Dar Al Arkan and ELIE SAAB, a global pioneer in design, on this premium project that is unlike any other in the region. Qetaifan Island North is being developed as the first touristic entertainment destination in Qatar, that will put the country on the regional and global tourism map, and Les Vagues residences is an integral project within the masterplan of the development."

Les Vagues feature 70 opulent one, two and three-bedroom sea-front residencies with interiors that embody the beauty of ELIE SAAB's designs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768559/Les_Vagues_by_ELIE_SAAB.jpg