BANGKOK, Mar 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - BBGI PCL (SET: BBGI), a leader in the biofuel energy industry and creator of health-promoting high-value bio-products (HVP) for health and well-being, debuted its shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand today under the symbol BBGI. Executives and financial advisers are confident investors will respond enthusiastically due to the company's strong foundation as a market leader in bio-fuels and the HVP industry in ASEAN.Mr. Kittiphong Limsuwannarot, Chief Executive Officer and President of BBGI, introduced shares on the SET for trading on March 17, 2022, under the symbol "BBGI". He expressed confidence in the company's business potential, based on its strong foundation as a leading producer and distributor of biofuels in Thailand with a 17-year experience, and major shareholders KSL and BCP, upstream and downstream business operators for ethanol and biodiesel products, supporting BBGI's flagship biofuels business, and providing synthetic biology (SynBio) technology for the manufacture of HVP products to meet consumer trends in Health and Well-being in ASEAN.M.L. Thongmakut Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of Krungthai Zmico Securities Co., Ltd., as financial adviser and lead underwriter, says BBGI has a solid expertise in biotechnology derived from an integrated biofuels operation dealing with both ethanol and biodiesel. Advanced production technologies are used to enhance cost management efficiency and spur growth, he says. The company builds on its expertise in a way that helps it become a leading operator of High Value Bio-products (HVP) in Health and Well-being, which is a high-growth market with good gross profit rates. As such BBGI can be considered a company with strong business potential and opportunity for growth, and its shares will doubtless be appreciated by investors.