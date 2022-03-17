

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Science and technology firm Leidos (LDOS) announced Thursday it has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Navy's Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) to support the service's undersea warfare systems.



This single-award, Seaport Next Generation (NxG) task order has a total estimated value of $84 million. It includes a one-year base period, as well as four one-year options. Work will be performed in Virginia and Japan.



Through this contract, Leidos will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) crews aboard United States Naval Ship (USNS) Tactical Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance (T-AGOS) platforms and contract vessels.



Additionally, the company will provide a cadre of Field Support Team (FST) engineers to provide engineering, logistics and technical support to the Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System (SURTASS) fleet and IUSS (Integrated Undersea Surveillance System) Operations Support Center (IOSC).







