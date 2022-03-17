Japan House London: LAST CHANCE TO SEE WINDOWOLOGY: NEW ARCHITECTURAL VIEWS FROM JAPAN AT JAPAN HOUSE LONDON

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Last chance to see Windowology: New Architectural Views from Japan at Japan House London

Closing Sunday 24 April, the free exhibition shines a spotlight on the humble window, considering its role across architecture, film, craft manufacture, manga and motion.

Visitors can explore a full-scale replica of the 17 th century architectural plan of Yosuitei teahouse in Kyoto - also known as the Jusansonoseki (13-window sitting room) alongside an interactive, site-specific installation by artist Tsuda Michiko that aims to distort perspectives through framing, mirrors and film.

teahouse in - also known as the (13-window sitting room) alongside an interactive, site-specific installation by artist Tsuda Michiko that aims to distort perspectives through framing, mirrors and film. Produced by the Window Research Institute, the only institution in the world dedicated to the research and development of windows, and leading architectural critic Igarashi Taro.\

Visit japanhouselondon.uk to book tickets.

One month to go until Windowology: New Architectural Views from Japan closes its doors at Japan House London on Sunday 24 April.

Through sliding shoji screens and transformative living spaces, windows in Japan are part of a long architectural tradition that affects our everyday environments in very different ways. From a full-scale replica of the 17th century 3D architectural plan of Yosuitei teahouse in Kyoto - famous for its 13 windows despite its small size - through to an interactive, site-specific installation by artist Tsuda Michiko which aims to distort perspectives through framing, mirrors and film - this free exhibition shines a spotlight on the window, exploring the cultural impact of windows across architecture, film, craft manufacture, manga and motion.

Curated by architect and critic Igarasahi Taro alongside the Tokyo-based Window Research Institute - the only organisation of its kind focused on the study, design, use and impact of windows - this is a last chance to re-examine the window, and the ways in which the window influences our views on the environment, urban living, design, craftsmanship, architecture and even print literature.

Simon Wright, Director of Programming, Japan House London said: "Windowology offers a glimpse into the purpose and meaning of windows in Japan, shining a spotlight on the humble window. Visitors to the exhibition in its final weeks can explore the many ways in which windows impact our everyday lives, exploring the very different roles that windows play across the globe."

Exhibition closes Sunday 24 April, visit japanhouselondon.uk to book.

Notes to Editors

About the Window Research Institute

The Window Research Institute is an incorporated foundation based in Tokyo dedicated to the development of architectural culture. The Institute advances knowledge concerning windows and architecture, through research grants, publications, and public events. The research project 'Windowology' was launched by the Institute based on the belief that "windows represent civilization and culture". Over the past 10 years, the institute has been accumulating research findings through conducting collaborative studies with universities and researchers both in and outside Japan. For more information, please visit the website: https://madoken.jp/en/

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London'sKensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative led by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

About Igarashi Taro, Director of the Windowology exhibition

Igarashi was born in 1967, in Paris. He graduated from the Tokyo University School of Engineering's Department of Architecture in 1990. He completed his Master's degree at the same university in 1992 and he now holds a Doctorate from the University of Tokyo. He currently serves as a professor at Tohoku University's graduate school. He was the artistic director for the Aichi Triennale 2013, and the commissioner for the Japan Pavilion at the 11th Venice Biennale. Igarashi received the Newcomer's Award as part of the 64th Art Prize of the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

About artist Tsuda Michiko

Tsuda has persistently examined the volatility of human perception?-and the glimpse of the richness of illusions afforded by that volatility-by manipulating our sensations in terms of understanding space and time. Tsuda's works take a variety of forms such as installation, performance, and video implying an invisible presence wavering in response to the appreciator's perspective and behavior. In recent years, performs as a unit "baby tooth" with Megumi Kamimura. In recent years, performs as a unit "baby tooth" with Megumi Kamimura. Her installation work "You would come back there to see me again the following day." has received the New Face Award at the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival in 2017. Exhibitions include the solo show "Trilogue" (TARO NASU, Tokyo, 2020), "Observing Forest" (zarya contemporary art center, Vladivostok, 2017) and the group exhibition "Inter+Play: Arts Towada 10th Anniversary Exhibition Part 1" (Towada Art Center, Aomori), "Aichi Triennale 2019", "Roppongi Crossing 2019: Connexions" (Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2019). She completed a Doctoral Program in Film and New Media Studies at the Graduate School of Film and New Media, TokyoUniversity of the Arts, in 2013, and received a grant from the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) for a 6-month residency in New York in 2019.