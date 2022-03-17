Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Stuttgart
17.03.22
08:16 Uhr
43,000 Euro
+3,200
+8,04 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
17.03.2022 | 14:04
XP POWER LTD - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 17

17 March 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

XP Power announced its Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Annual Results Announcement") on 1 March 2022. Further to the Annual Results Announcement, the Company is pleased to confirm that it has today published and (where applicable) posted to shareholders the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report"), and the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice").

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(3)R, the 2021 Annual Report and AGM Notice are available to view on the Company's investors' website at www.xppower.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 a copy of each of these documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571

© 2022 PR Newswire
