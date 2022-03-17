Germany's Baywa re has equipped the agrivoltaic plant with three different crop protection systems. The array should protect plants and fruit from harmful environmental factors and also have a positive impact on plant growth and agricultural yields.German renewable energy company Baywa r.e. has constructed an agrivoltaic facility at the Nachtwey organic fruit farm in Gelsdorf in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. According to the company, the plant is the first agrivoltaic project linked to the cultivation of apples and espalier fruit. Apple production is planned to be implemented at the facility ...

