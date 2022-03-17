London und Mumbai, Indien, 17. März 2022 (ots/PRNewswire) -Als 'Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider' wird Tata Communications die Motorsport-Übertragungen mit innovativen Fan-Erlebnissen bereichernFormel 1® (https://www.formula1.com/) und Tata Communications (https://www.tatacommunications.com/) - ein globaler Anbieter von digitalen Ökosystemen, der die schnell wachsende digitale Wirtschaft vorantreibt - geben ihre neue mehrjährige strategische Zusammenarbeit bekannt. Tata Communications kehrt als offizieller Broadcast Connectivity Provider der Formel 1 in den Sport zurück, um den Fans weltweit ein erstklassiges, technologisch fortschrittliches und verbessertes Erlebnis zu bieten.Tata Communications wird der Formel 1 globale End-to-End-Managed-Network-Services für Videobeiträge bereitstellen und damit das Motorsport-Erlebnis transformieren. Das Unternehmen übernimmt an jedem Rennwochenende die Übertragung von mehr als 100 Videofeeds und über 250 Audiokanälen zwischen dem Grand-Prix-Austragungsort und dem Medien- und Technologiezentrum der Formel 1 in Großbritannien. Die Übertragung erfolgt in weniger als 200 Millisekunden, wodurch die Formel 1 mehr als 500 Millionen Fans in über 180 Ländern weltweit erreichen kann.Die branchenweit bekannten und auf Medien ausgerichteten Konnektivitätslösungen von Tata Communications werden es der Formel 1 erlauben, die Produktion von Sendeinhalten weltweit zu verbessern und gleichzeitig das Streben des Sports nach Agilität und Nachhaltigkeit weiter zu unterstützen. Nach der Einführung des Remote-Übertragungsbetriebs der Formel 1 im Jahr 2020 bewirkte Tata Communications eine Reduzierung der Reisekosten der Organisation um 34 Prozent.Stefano Domenicali, Präsident und CEO der Formel 1, sagte: "Wir freuen uns, Tata Communications nach früherer erfolgreicher Zusammenarbeit wieder als Partner gewinnen zu können. Tata Communications war in den letzten zehn Jahren ein integraler Bestandteil unseres Wachstums und wir vertrauen voll und ganz auf sein Know-how und seine Fähigkeiten, uns das zu bieten, was wir für unsere Fans brauchen. Dieses Vertrauen wurde über viele Jahre der Zusammenarbeit aufgebaut, in denen wir den technologischen Fortschritt im Sport vorangetrieben haben - auf und neben der Strecke. Mit der Einführung der Remote-Produktion im Jahr 2020 unterstützt die Konnektivität von Tata Communications das Streben der Formel 1 nach Agilität und Nachhaltigkeit - Teil unseres Ziels ist es, bis 2030 NetZero Carbon zu werden. Wir freuen uns, in Zukunft gemeinsam zu wachsen und die unglaubliche Reise der Formel 1 zu teilen.""Da sich Unternehmen immer mehr zu einem Digital-First-Modell entwickeln, glaube ich, dass die Sportwelt durch die Nutzung der Technologie eine große Chance hat, Motorsportfans innovative und mitreißende Erlebnisse zu bieten", sagte Amur S Lakshminarayanan, MD und CEO von Tata Communications. "Die Formel 1 ist der Inbegriff von Geschwindigkeit, Action und Nervenkitzel. Wir freuen uns, unsere Beziehung zu erneuern und die Formel 1 von morgen schon heute zu unterstützen!"Kürzlich wurde Tata Communications als "Major Player" im IDC MarketScape für weltweite kommerzielle Content Delivery Network Services 2022 Vendor Assessment ausgezeichnet.Tata Communications entwickelt weiterhin neue und innovative digitale Medien- und Unterhaltungsservices, die eine End-to-End-Plattform für intensive Fan-Erlebnisse ermöglichen. Das Unternehmen hat außerdem seine Bandbreitenkapazität bzw. sein Medien-Backbone auf 100G erweitert, was Innovationen in den Bereichen Video, Remote-Produktion und mehr ermöglicht.Über Formel 1Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.Über Tata CommunicationsAls Teil der Tata Group ist Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) ein globaler Anbieter digitaler Ökosysteme, der in mehr als 190 Ländern und Regionen die rasch wachsende digitale Wirtschaft vorantreibt. Mit Collaboration- und Connectivity-Lösungen, Core- und Next-Gen-Connectivity, Cloud-Hosting- und Sicherheitslösungen sowie Mediendiensten schafft TATACOMM eine vertrauensvolle Basis für die digitale Transformation von Unternehmen auf der ganzen Welt. 300 der Fortune-500-Unternehmen zählen bereits zu den Kunden, und 80 Prozent der weltweiten Cloud-Giganten sind über das Unternehmen erreichbar. 