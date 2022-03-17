Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHDZ ISIN: US5312298707 Ticker-Symbol: LM05 
Tradegate
16.03.22
16:05 Uhr
49,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,41 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,20048,40015:38
48,20048,40015:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORMULA ONE
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE49,200+0,41 %
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD ADR--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.