Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2022

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 17 MARCH 2022 AT 4:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2022

Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting has in its organising meeting elected Ilkka Herlin to continue as Chair of the Board. Jaakko Eskola was elected as Vice Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors considers all members to be independent of the company and all except Ilkka Herlin to be independent of major shareholders. In the overall evaluation, the Board considered the over ten year term of Ilkka Herlin and Teuvo Salminen but considered them still to be independent of the company.

The Board of Directors elected among its members Ilkka Herlin, Kaisa Olkkonen and Teuvo Salminen as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Teuvo Salminen was re-elected as Chair of the committee.

Board members Ilkka Herlin, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Jaakko Eskola and Casimir Lindholm were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Ilkka Herlin was re-elected as Chair of the committee.

Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, will continue as Secretary to the Board.

