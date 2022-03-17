Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 17
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 16 March 2022 was 3345.54p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
17 March 2022
