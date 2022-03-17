First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of March 18, 2022. Updated identifiers as of March 18, 2022: Trading code: BULL DAXX15S ND2 ISIN-code: DK0061352424 Order book id: 208350 Amount: 50,000,000 ____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.