Omdia Independently Surveys and Interviews e-sports Industry Professionals, Illustrates Top Threats in New Report

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced the release of its commissioned survey conducted by Omdia and the independent report they issued titled, "Cheating, hacking, piracy and esports: critical steps needed to protect the industry." The full report is available for download on the Verimatrix website on this link.

The Omdia report indicates that e-sports revenue is forecast to rise to $3.1 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1 percent. Offering in-depth analysis surrounding the steps that should be taken to protect the industry from potentially dangerous threats to reputation and revenue, the report provides analysis surrounding the findings from its survey and uses the data to construct a possible picture of how e-sports needs to prioritize its security efforts.

Other key findings:

81% flagged cheating or hacking in e-sports as either a major or moderate concern

55% said piracy was either a moderate or major concern, indicating a growing realization that the streaming and broadcast of esports events is a facility that is increasingly under attack

88% said that their anti-cheating, anti-hacking, or anti-piracy arrangements were either somewhat or very different from those they worked on in mainstream sports

Almost 40% of respondents still do not use a security service

"We are pleased to commission this unique research by Omdia, as it provides powerful never-before-available insights into the perceptions surrounding security needs within the esports industry," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "As the findings illustrate, the need for security in e-sports will only continue to grow."

