Europorte has been selected by CargoBeamer to carry out the traction of the new rail motorway service between Sète (France) and Cologne (Germany). The train pulled by Europorte will be made of 20 wagons and can transport the equivalent of 38 trucks. The service will connect these two logistics with an initial 2 rotations per week and provides strong development potential.

This new traffic is a first for Europorte, which will operate its first intermodal rail motorway service and thus pursue its international development.

This development is further proof of the growing demand from manufacturers for significant modal shift from road to rail over long distances. This new rail motorway thus makes it possible to deliver two transport solutions in one service, with a response to the problem of the shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers across Europe, as well as to the decarbonization of the European supply chain by avoiding the emission of 16,248 tonnes of CO2.

Raphaël Doutrebente, Chairman of Europorte, stated: "We are delighted with the confidence shown by CargoBeamer. This new traffic validates our international development strategy as well as our unique culture based on safety, performance and quality of service.

